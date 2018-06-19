2018 Outlook: Colt McCoy

2018 fantasy player outlook for Colt McCoy, QB, Redskins

Colt McCoy will remain the backup quarterback in Washington this year, but this time he will be the backup to Alex Smith instead of Kirk Cousins. McCoy did not attempt a pass in 2017, and he will only play this year if an injury occurs to Smith. Ignore McCoy in all leagues on Draft Day.

