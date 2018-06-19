2018 Outlook: Colts DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Colts DST

Last season the Colts DST averaged 7.7 Fantasy points per game, good for fourth-worst. The year before they averaged 7.3 Fantasy points per game, good for fifth-worst. Indianapolis' defense remains without stellar pass-rush options and is equally thin in the defensive secondary. This is a unit you'll want to start your Fantasy players against, not put into your lineup as a DST. Until the Colts begin to cultivate some good defensive talent, keep them far from your Fantasy roster.

