2018 Outlook: Connor Cook

2018 fantasy player outlook for Connor Cook, QB, Raiders

Connor Cook will compete for a roster spot with the Raiders, and he could emerge as the No. 2 quarterback behind Derek Carr. Most likely, Cook will be No. 3 on the depth chart behind Carr and EJ Manuel, but Cook could unseat Manuel for the backup job. Either way, Cook would need a Carr injury to be Fantasy relevant, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

