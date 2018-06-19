2018 Outlook: Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp was the No. 2 Fantasy rookie receiver in 2017 and scored the most Fantasy points among the Rams receivers last year. He will look to build on that performance, and he should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy option on Draft Day. Kupp finished behind Pittsburgh's JuJu Smith-Schuster among rookie receivers in 2017 in standard leagues, but he had more Fantasy points than Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins. Part of that was Woods missing three games due to injury, but Kupp had a solid campaign in his NFL debut. Playing the slot for Sean McVay and Jared Goff, Kupp scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in six of 15 games (he rested in Week 17 for the playoffs). He also had eight catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in the wild-card playoff loss against Atlanta. Goff and Kupp had a solid rapport in 2017 (Kupp was fourth in red-zone targets in the NFL with 23), and he should play well again this year, even with the addition of Brandin Cooks. Plan on drafting Kupp with a mid-round pick in the majority of leagues.