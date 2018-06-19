2018 Outlook: Cooper Rush

2018 fantasy player outlook for Cooper Rush, QB, Cowboys

Cooper Rush will compete to be the No. 2 quarterback for the Cowboys this season, but he will only see the field if something happens to starter Dak Prescott. Rush should not be drafted in the majority of leagues this year. His competition for the backup job will be with rookie Mike White.

