2018 Outlook: Cordarrelle Patterson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, Patriots
Cordarrelle Patterson will try to revive his Fantasy value with the Patriots after he was traded to New England from Oakland in March. Patterson has never lived up to the lofty expectations given to him following his rookie campaign in 2013 when he had more than 600 total yards and seven touchdowns. He has struggled to be a consistent receiver but has done well as a return man for the Vikings and Raiders. With the Patriots, it could be more of the same since New England has a loaded receiving corps with Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Kenny Britt, Jordan Matthews and Phillip Dorsett, and Patterson could be left out when it comes to getting consistent targets. Don't plan on drafting Patterson in the majority of leagues this year.
