2018 Outlook: Corey Clement

Corey Clement didn't really have a big season catching the ball out of the backfield in 2017, but the Eagles showcased him in the passing game in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots. Clement, who only had one game with more than one catch during the regular season, caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown against New England on five targets. This year, Clement will likely be the No. 2 running back for the Eagles behind Jay Ajayi, but his role in the passing game could be limited because of Darren Sproles coming back to Philadelphia. During the season in 2017, Clement had 444 total yards and six touchdowns in a committee that featured Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount, but Blount left as a free agent. If Clement remains No. 2 on the depth chart heading into training camp, he's worth a late-round pick in the majority of leagues.