2018 Outlook: Corey Coleman
2018 fantasy player outlook for Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
If you believe in third-year breakout receivers, Corey Coleman should be on your list. If inferior stats from a former first-round pick with 13 missed games through two seasons scare you, Coleman should be off your list. Coleman is expected to see limited targets with the Browns now that Josh Gordon is back and Jarvis Landry was acquired this offseason. For a presumed deep-ball receiver, Coleman has a modest 12.8-yard receiving average with only eight career grabs for 20-plus yards. He's a long way from being a reliable Fantasy contributor, so don't be surprised if he falls anywhere between a late-round pick and an unchosen receiver in your drafts.
