2018 Outlook: Corey Davis

If Corey Davis' last game of his rookie season was any indication, the Titans have themselves a superstar. A hamstring injury kept Davis from playing much early on, but he scored twice in the Titans' postseason loss at New England and gave glimpses of being better than the guy we saw struggling to catch much more than half of his targets during the second half of the season. The hope is that new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur will play to Davis' strengths and give him a chance to make plays, something the previous regime didn't always do. Staying healthy will go a long way in Davis progressing in his second year as well. The 6-foot-3, 209-pounder has tons of potential, which is why he'll get drafted in Round 5 or 6 depending on the league format. Just keep in mind that the Titans have had one 1,000-yard receiver since 2012 and would need to absolutely hammer Davis with targets in order to make him any better than a No. 3 Fantasy option. Draft him with modest expectations