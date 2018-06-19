2018 Outlook: Corey Grant

2018 fantasy player outlook for Corey Grant, RB, Jaguars

Showing flashes last season and in late 2016, Jaguars running back Corey Grant will have a chance to earn some playing time in training camp this summer. That's great for him, but Fantasy owners shouldn't give him much attention until he's on the field on a regular basis. Until then, ignore him.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...