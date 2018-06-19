2018 Outlook: Courtland Sutton
2018 fantasy player outlook for Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
The Broncos selected rookie receiver Courtland Sutton in the second round of the NFL Draft from SMU, and he's expected to be the No. 3 receiver in Denver this year. Sutton will compete with fellow rookie Daesean Hamilton and likely Carlos Henderson for the No. 3 spot behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but we expect Sutton to win the job. He had consecutive seasons of at least 68 catches, 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final two years at SMU, and there were some draft analysts who considered him the best rookie receiver in 2018. We doubt he will fulfill that potential this season because of Thomas and Sanders on the roster, and Sutton's Fantasy value in seasonal leagues is minimal, which makes him just a late-round flier at best. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Sutton is worth drafting with a second-round pick because he could emerge as a starting receiver in Denver as early as 2019.
