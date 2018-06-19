2018 Outlook: Cowboys DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Cowboys DST

The Cowboys DST was the No. 14 Fantasy option in 2017, and the unit should remain middle of the road. The Cowboys defense has some quality playmakers in Demarcus Lawrence, David Irving, Jourdan Lewis, Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and rookie Leighton Vander Esch, but they have a young group on that side of the ball. The Cowboys DST should continue to improve this season as its young defense continues to improve. We don't recommend drafting the Cowboys DST in the majority of leagues, but it can be a useful bye-week replacement or streaming option during the season.

