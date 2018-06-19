2018 Outlook: Curtis Samuel
2018 fantasy player outlook for Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers
Curtis Samuel appears recovered from an ankle fracture with torn ligaments, but he is not likely to be a factor for the Panthers. Last year didn't go as planned, totaling 19 touches for 179 touchdownless yards before the injury. This year didn't go as planned either as the Panthers drafted D.J. Moore in the first round, likely pushing Samuel into a small part-time role. Samuel's star is fading fast - he should only remain on dynasty/keeper league rosters.
