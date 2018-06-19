2018 Outlook: D.J. Chark

The Jaguars got some instant speed when they took D.J. Chark with a second-round pick in the NFL draft. Applying him to their offense should be interesting to watch. The 6-foot-3, 199-pounder is quite a specimen thanks to his blazing 4.34 speed in the 40-yard dash. Over the past two seasons he thrived as a big-play receiver for the Tigers, averaging 20.3 yards per catch with six scores on 66 receptions. He also was a dangerous punt returner (10.6 yards per return, two touchdowns on 18 tries). So why was he a second-round pick? There are questions about how well he'll hold up in the pros because of his lean body, plus he's not a well-refined route runner. When you think of Chark, think of guys like Martavis Bryant and John Ross -- all-or-nothing speedsters who will leave you sad if they can't come down with the big one from game to game. Chark is a risky late-round pick in seasonal leagues and more of a late-round speculative pick in dynasty/keeper formats. He's no better than a second-round choice in rookie-only drafts.