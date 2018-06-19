2018 Outlook: D.J. Foster

2018 fantasy player outlook for D.J. Foster, RB, Cardinals

D.J. Foster will be a reserve running back for the Cardinals this year, and he could work on passing downs behind David Johnson. Foster appeared in just seven games in 2017, and he had multiple catches in six of them. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues because Johnson is such a good receiver out of the backfield, but if Johnson were to get hurt, Foster could be valuable in PPR leagues and would be worth adding off waivers.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...