2018 Outlook: D.J. Foster
2018 fantasy player outlook for D.J. Foster, RB, Cardinals
D.J. Foster will be a reserve running back for the Cardinals this year, and he could work on passing downs behind David Johnson. Foster appeared in just seven games in 2017, and he had multiple catches in six of them. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues because Johnson is such a good receiver out of the backfield, but if Johnson were to get hurt, Foster could be valuable in PPR leagues and would be worth adding off waivers.
