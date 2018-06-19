2018 Outlook: Daesean Hamilton
2018 fantasy player outlook for Daesean Hamilton, WR, Broncos
The Broncos selected rookie receiver Daesean Hamilton in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Penn State, and he's expected to compete for a role as the No. 3 receiver this year. We expect fellow rookie Courtland Sutton to win the job, but Hamilton will be in the mix for the role during training camp, along with Carlos Henderson. Hamilton just had 53 catches for 857 yards and nine touchdowns in 2017, and he will likely be the No. 4 receiver in Denver this season, which makes him just a late-round flier at best in re-draft leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Hamilton is worth drafting with a third-round pick because he could emerge as a prominent player on offense in Denver as early as 2019.
