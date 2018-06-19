2018 Outlook: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott's stats weren't dramatically different from his rookie year in 2016 to his sophomore campaign, but it sure felt different. Prescott went from the No. 6 Fantasy quarterback in standard leagues in 2016 to No. 12 last year, but he felt like a bust given his overall performance. Part of the problem was the six-game suspension for running back Ezekiel Elliott, which put the onus on Prescott to carry the offense. Another problem was a lackluster receiving corps, which led to Dez Bryant being released this offseason. And the Dallas offensive line wasn't as stout either. Prescott has the chance to rebound this season, especially with his ability to run the ball (he has 639 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in two years), but he's better off being drafted as a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback than a starter. His receiving corps is suspect at best, even with the addition of rookies Michael Gallup and Cedric Wilson, and Elliott will still be the focal point of the offense. Jason Witten also could retire and head to the broadcast booth. Plan on drafting Prescott with a late-round pick, and hopefully he will perform more like his rookie season compared to what he showed last year.