2018 Outlook: Dallas Goedert
2018 fantasy player outlook for Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
The Eagles selected rookie tight end Dallas Goedert in the second round of the NFL Draft from South Dakota State, and he will help replace Trey Burton and Brent Celek as the backup tight end to Zach Ertz. Goedert will compete with Richard Rodgers to be the No. 2 tight end in Philadelphia this year, but he has minimal Fantasy value as long as Ertz is healthy. We've seen Burton have increased Fantasy value every time Ertz has missed time, which happened twice last year, and that could benefit Goedert. But he's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats, Goedert is worth selecting with a late-round pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...