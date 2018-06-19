2018 Outlook: Dallas Goedert

2018 fantasy player outlook for Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

The Eagles selected rookie tight end Dallas Goedert in the second round of the NFL Draft from South Dakota State, and he will help replace Trey Burton and Brent Celek as the backup tight end to Zach Ertz. Goedert will compete with Richard Rodgers to be the No. 2 tight end in Philadelphia this year, but he has minimal Fantasy value as long as Ertz is healthy. We've seen Burton have increased Fantasy value every time Ertz has missed time, which happened twice last year, and that could benefit Goedert. But he's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats, Goedert is worth selecting with a late-round pick.

