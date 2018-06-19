2018 Outlook: Dalton Schultz

2018 fantasy player outlook for Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

The Cowboys selected rookie tight end Dalton Schultz in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Stanford, and he could emerge as the starting tight end for Dallas this year now that Jason Witten has retired. Schultz is going to compete with Geoff Swaim, Rico Gathers and Blake Jarwin for a prominent role in the Cowboys' offense this year. Schultz is more of a Witten clone than the rest of the group, and he could be worth a late-round flier in seasonal leagues if he is No. 1 on the depth chart. In 2017 at Stanford, Schultz had 22 catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Schultz is worth a late-round flier.

