2018 Outlook: Dalvin Cook

If not for a torn left ACL, we'd be talking about Dalvin Cook in the practically the same breath as Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt. At the time of his injury, Cook averaged 12.8 Fantasy points per game in non-PPR formats and 15.5 in PPR. That's behind Fournette (14.1 and 16.8) and Hunt (14.3 and 17.6) but ahead of top-12 backs like LeSean McCoy, Jordan Howard and Carlos Hyde. The Vikings gave Cook a big workload, averaging 18.5 carries and 2.8 catches per game and believed in him as a superstar running back. That shouldn't change, especially after the Vikings lost speedy passing-downs back Jerick McKinnon via free agency. That should open the door for Cook to pick up even more work as a pass-catcher. Maybe that means he loses some carries to Latavius Murray, but it's not enough to think he won't be one of the rare backs with 15-plus touches from week to week. Also in Cook's favor? A team with a stellar defense, meaning more games where the Vikings can kill the clock in the fourth quarter with a bunch of runs. So long as Cook is a participant in training camp, he should be given the benefit of the doubt as a No. 1 Fantasy rusher, taken anywhere from 12th to 22nd overall in every league