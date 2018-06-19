2018 Outlook: Damien Williams
2018 fantasy player outlook for Damien Williams, RB, Chiefs
Damien Williams signed with the Chiefs this offseason, and he will compete with Charcandrick West to be the No. 3 running back in Kansas City behind Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware. Williams can also play on special teams, which might be his best asset, but he could be a productive running back with the right amount of touches. In 2017 with the Dolphins, Williams had the most work of his career with 46 carries and 20 catches, but he still managed just 336 total yards and one touchdown. Keep an eye on his battle with West for the No. 3 job, but Williams should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
