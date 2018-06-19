2018 Outlook: Damion Ratley
2018 fantasy player outlook for Damion Ratley, WR, Browns
Damion Ratley will vie for a roster spot with the Browns after getting picked in Round 6. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver caught only 47 passes through three seasons at Texas A&M but has great speed and athleticism. If he can play with more toughness and put on some muscle, there's hope for him to be a decent contributor. His Fantasy value is only in the deepest of rookie-only drafts, where Ratley could be yours with a late pick.
