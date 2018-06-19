2018 Outlook: Dan Bailey

2018 fantasy player outlook for Dan Bailey, K, Cowboys

Dan Bailey had a rough year in 2017, but he will look to bounce back this season and remain a solid Fantasy kicker in the majority of leagues. Bailey missed four games in 2017 with a groin injury, but he also struggled when he was on the field with just 15 of 20 field goals and 26 of 28 extra points. He did make three field goals of 50-plus yards, and he's been a top-12 Fantasy kicker each of the five seasons prior to 2017. He should have the chance to get back to that level this year, and Bailey is worth drafting with a late-round selection in all leagues

