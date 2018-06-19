2018 Outlook: Daniel Carlson

2018 fantasy player outlook for Daniel Carlson, K, Vikings

The Vikings traded up in the fifth round to draft Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson, signaling a camp competition between him and incumbent Kai Forbath. Carlson was perfect on extra points, making all 198 tries, but only hit on 80.7 percent of his field goals. He particularly nose-dived in 2017, hitting 23 of 31 tries. Carlson has a strong leg and was generally accurate on shorter field-goal tries but doesn't seem like the kind of slam-dunk placekicker that teams draft before Round 7. If he wins the job from Forbath in the preseason, he'll be worth considering for Week 1 use when the Vikings play the 49ers.

