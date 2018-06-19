2018 Outlook: Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola is heading to the Dolphins this season as a free agent, and he will help Miami replace the departed Jarvis Landry, who was traded to Cleveland. Amendola had a respectable regular season in 2017 with the Patriots with 61 catches for 659 yards and two touchdowns on 86 targets, but he was a star in the playoffs with 26 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns in three games. Fantasy owners wish that Amendola would show up each week, but it's doubtful he'll be that productive without Tom Brady. With Landry gone, Miami has to replace 112 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 160 targets from last year, and Amendola will likely spend most of the time in Landry's old spot in the slot. Still, Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson will also help to pick up the slack. Amendola is worth a late-round flier in all leagues, especially PPR, and he could easily outproduce his draft position if he gets a hefty amount of Landry's departed targets.