2018 Outlook: Dante Pettis
2018 fantasy player outlook for Dante Pettis, WR, 49ers
The 49ers selected Dante Pettis in the second round of the NFL Draft from Washington, and he's expected to compete for a role as a reserve receiver and play on special teams this year. Pettis will help as much in the return game as he does on offense, but he likely won't be an asset for Fantasy owners in 2018. The 49ers have Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor as their top three receivers, and Pettis will have to unseat Taylor to see increased playing time. Pettis isn't someone you should plan on drafting in the majority of re-draft leagues. He had 63 catches for 761 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017 and scored 22 touchdowns over the past two years. Pettis is only worth a late-round pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats.
