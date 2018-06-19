2018 Outlook: Darren Sproles
2018 fantasy player outlook for Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles
When Darren Sproles suffered a torn ACL and broken arm in Week 3 last season, many believed his career was over. After all, he'll be 35 in June, and he's had a quality 13-year career. But after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII against the Patriots, a comeback seemed more like a possibility, and Sproles signed a one-year deal with the team in April. Sproles should return to his passing-downs and return-game roles for the Eagles. Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement should be ahead of Sproles on the depth chart, but Fantasy owners know what to expect from Sproles if he's back in Philadelphia. His Fantasy value is limited in standard leagues, but he had 107 catches from 2015-16, which helps his outlook in PPR. Sproles is worth a late-round flier in PPR.
