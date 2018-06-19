2018 Outlook: Darrius Heyward-Bey

2018 fantasy player outlook for Darrius Heyward-Bey, WR, Steelers

Darrius Heyward-Bey is still in the NFL. That in and of itself is amazing -- he's outlasted several of the receivers taken after him in the 2009 NFL Draft, but he's done it with his special-teams skills, not his offensive contributions. Last season he played 246 snaps on special teams and 100 on offense. If you're counting on DHB, you're not playing Fantasy Football the right way. Consult our materials for more help.

