2018 Outlook: Daurice Fountain

2018 fantasy player outlook for Daurice Fountain, WR, Colts

The Colts might have found themselves a sleeper with Northern Iowa's Daurice Fountain. Taken in the fifth round, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver scored 12 times in 13 games last season thanks to good speed and an explosive vertical jump. Still raw in his route running, Fountain is probably ticketed for the bench until he refines his game. That makes him useless in 2018 Fantasy play, but owners in long-term formats could check him out with a late pick.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...