2018 Outlook: Daurice Fountain
2018 fantasy player outlook for Daurice Fountain, WR, Colts
The Colts might have found themselves a sleeper with Northern Iowa's Daurice Fountain. Taken in the fifth round, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver scored 12 times in 13 games last season thanks to good speed and an explosive vertical jump. Still raw in his route running, Fountain is probably ticketed for the bench until he refines his game. That makes him useless in 2018 Fantasy play, but owners in long-term formats could check him out with a late pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...