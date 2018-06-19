2018 Outlook: Davante Adams
2018 fantasy player outlook for Davante Adams, WR, Packers
It didn't always look like this would be the case, but Davante Adams has earned the right to be called a top-flight Fantasy receiver. Not only did Adams begin soaring with Aaron Rodgers in 2016, but he was just as effective with Brett Hundley, catching as many touchdowns for just about the same receiving average with him as he did with Rodgers. Of course, Rodgers is now back under center for the Packers and Adams is set to assume the No. 1 role with Jordy Nelson sent packing to Oakland. This is a big deal because a Packer has finished among the top-12 receivers in Fantasy in four of the past five seasons. Once A.J. Green gets picked, be ready to pounce on Adams as a No. 1 Fantasy stud with a pick between 13th and 18th overall in every league.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...