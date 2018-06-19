2018 Outlook: Davante Adams

It didn't always look like this would be the case, but Davante Adams has earned the right to be called a top-flight Fantasy receiver. Not only did Adams begin soaring with Aaron Rodgers in 2016, but he was just as effective with Brett Hundley, catching as many touchdowns for just about the same receiving average with him as he did with Rodgers. Of course, Rodgers is now back under center for the Packers and Adams is set to assume the No. 1 role with Jordy Nelson sent packing to Oakland. This is a big deal because a Packer has finished among the top-12 receivers in Fantasy in four of the past five seasons. Once A.J. Green gets picked, be ready to pounce on Adams as a No. 1 Fantasy stud with a pick between 13th and 18th overall in every league.