2018 Outlook: David Fales
2018 fantasy player outlook for David Fales, QB, Dolphins
David Fales will compete to be the No. 3 quarterback for the Dolphins this season behind Ryan Tannehill and Brock Osweiler, and he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues in that role. In 2017, Fales had an expanded role in Week 17 against Buffalo, and he completed 29-of-42 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he ran for a touchdown. We don't expect him to play much this season barring an injury, and he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
