2018 Outlook: David Johnson

David Johnson is coming back from last year's wrist injury, which he hurt in Week 1 and cost him the final 15 games of the season. He should be considered an elite Fantasy option again this year. Heading into 2017, Johnson was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of leagues, according to CBS Sports Average Draft Position. This year, we expect Johnson to likely be the No. 4 overall pick in standard leagues (behind Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott) and potentially No. 3 overall in PPR (behind Gurley and Bell), although he can slip in that format behind a couple of receivers. The Cardinals have several questions on offense (a new coach in Steve Wilks, a new quarterback in Sam Bradford or Josh Rosen and issues on the offensive line), but Johnson should again be the featured option and see plenty of touches. In 2017, Johnson had 373 total touches for over 2,000 total yards and 20 touchdowns. It's doubtful he gets back to that level, but his expected workload and potential should be unquestioned. It would not be a surprise to see Johnson outperform Gurley, Bell and Elliott because he did it in 2016, and hopefully the lack of talent in Arizona won't drag him down into a potential bust. Based on Johnson's talent, we doubt that will happen.