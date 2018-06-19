2018 Outlook: David Njoku

2018 fantasy player outlook for David Njoku, TE, Browns

Fantasy owners looking for late-round tight end breakouts will surely check out David Njoku. The explosive, big-bodied second-year player flashed on several occasions last year but dealt with a few drops and plenty of weeks where he wasn't involved (12 games with two catches or less). Chances are he'll be a more refined player with a good chance at full-time reps, but the addition of slot wideout Jarvis Landry figures to tilt consistent targets away from Njoku. He certainly fits the profile of a touchdown-or-bust Fantasy tight end, albeit one with massive potential. That's why someone will swipe him with a late pick on Draft Day, but not before Trey Burton, Delanie Walker or even George Kittle.

