2018 Outlook: David Williams

2018 fantasy player outlook for David Williams, RB, Broncos

The Broncos selected rookie running back David Williams in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Arkansas, and he's expected to compete for a reserve role this year. At best, Williams will be No. 4 on the depth chart behind Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Williams is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...