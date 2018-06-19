2018 Outlook: Davis Webb

2018 fantasy player outlook for Davis Webb, QB, Giants

Davis Webb is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback for the Giants this year, but he should not be drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues. His main competition for the role will come from rookie Kyle Lauletta. If Eli Manning were to get hurt or benched, Webb could get playing time for the first time in his career, but you can just add him off waivers in that scenario. He did not play as a rookie in 2017.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...