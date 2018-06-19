2018 Outlook: Davis Webb
2018 fantasy player outlook for Davis Webb, QB, Giants
Davis Webb is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback for the Giants this year, but he should not be drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues. His main competition for the role will come from rookie Kyle Lauletta. If Eli Manning were to get hurt or benched, Webb could get playing time for the first time in his career, but you can just add him off waivers in that scenario. He did not play as a rookie in 2017.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...