2018 Outlook: Deandre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins probably won't be the first receiver taken in your draft, but he'll probably be the second. The 6-foot-1 craftsman with big hands and a knack for making plays has topped 150 targets each of his last three seasons, topping the 90-catch, 1,300-yard and 10-touchdown marks in both. He would have made it three straight but ... you know ... Brock Osweiler. Entering his sixth season, Hopkins should have Deshaun Watson back under center and Will Fuller stretching defenses on the other side of the field, making it likely he'll dominate his competition based on his high target volume. The most consistent wideout in Fantasy last year, Hopkins will be a first-round pick in all scoring formats, likely right after Antonio Brown. If you're picking 10th or later, you're not going to get him.