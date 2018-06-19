2018 Outlook: Deandre Washington

DeAndre Washington will compete with Doug Martin and Jalen Richard this season to be the No. 2 running back in Oakland behind Marshawn Lynch. In 2017, Washington shared playing time with Richard as the No. 2 running back for the Raiders, but Washington only had one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, which was Week 8. While Richard was better than Washington on the field, the two nearly split touches evenly. That should change this year with the addition of Martin, and Martin's presence makes it difficult to trust any of the backup running backs in Oakland behind Lynch. Keep an eye on Washington's role in Jon Gruden's offense, and Richard could be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues if he opens the season as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart.