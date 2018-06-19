2018 Outlook: Deandre Washington
2018 fantasy player outlook for Deandre Washington, RB, Raiders
DeAndre Washington will compete with Doug Martin and Jalen Richard this season to be the No. 2 running back in Oakland behind Marshawn Lynch. In 2017, Washington shared playing time with Richard as the No. 2 running back for the Raiders, but Washington only had one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, which was Week 8. While Richard was better than Washington on the field, the two nearly split touches evenly. That should change this year with the addition of Martin, and Martin's presence makes it difficult to trust any of the backup running backs in Oakland behind Lynch. Keep an eye on Washington's role in Jon Gruden's offense, and Richard could be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues if he opens the season as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...