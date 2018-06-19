2018 Outlook: De'Angelo Sr. Henderson
2018 fantasy player outlook for De'Angelo Sr. Henderson, RB, Broncos
De'Angelo Henderson will likely open the season as the No. 3 running back for the Broncos this year behind Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker. As a rookie in 2017, Henderson played sparingly and appeared in just five games, but his role could increase now that he's moved up the depth chart. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Henderson is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. However, if Freeman or Booker get hurt at any point, we could see Henderson as someone to add off waivers in all formats.
