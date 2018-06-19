2018 Outlook: De'anthony Thomas

2018 fantasy player outlook for De'anthony Thomas, WR, Chiefs

De'Anthony Thomas will again be a reserve receiver for the Chiefs and play on special teams, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. On offense, Thomas had just 15 touches, although he scored two touchdowns. He also added 13 kickoff returns for 305 yards and eight punt returns for 20 yards. Thomas should not be drafted in most formats this year.

