2018 Outlook: De'anthony Thomas
2018 fantasy player outlook for De'anthony Thomas, WR, Chiefs
De'Anthony Thomas will again be a reserve receiver for the Chiefs and play on special teams, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. On offense, Thomas had just 15 touches, although he scored two touchdowns. He also added 13 kickoff returns for 305 yards and eight punt returns for 20 yards. Thomas should not be drafted in most formats this year.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...