2018 Outlook: Dede Westbrook

2018 fantasy player outlook for Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars

Dede Westbrook will compete for playing time in Jaguars training camp this summer. The former Oklahoma standout and Fred Biletnikoff Award winner underwhelmed as a rookie, catching 52.9 percent of his targets and averaging a basic 12.6 yards per grab. He was 8 for 19 on passes of 15-plus yards (which isn't bad) but none of those plays went longer than 29 yards. He has a chance of carving out a decent role in the offense, but the Jaguars are a run-heavy offense that won't throw deep too often. It's hard to envision Westbrook as a Fantasy sleeper and is more of a long-term bench stash in dynasty leagues.

