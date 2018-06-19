2018 Outlook: Delanie Walker

2018 fantasy player outlook for Delanie Walker, TE, Titans

Old tight ends aren't very popular, but you could do worse than Delanie Walker on Draft Day. He's finished inside the top eight among tight ends in each of his past four seasons, landing 60-plus receptions (and over 100 targets) in each season to raise his PPR profile. Tennessee's offense is evolving with new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur calling plays, which should help Walker re-emerge. He's no Gronk, Kelce or Ertz, but Walker's value can't be beat as a late rounder with a pretty good track record. If it's Round 9 or 10 and you need a tight end, grab him

