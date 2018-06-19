2018 Outlook: DeMarco Murray
2018 fantasy player outlook for DeMarco Murray, RB, FA
As of this writing, DeMarco Murray is a man without a team. It's a strange situation for the 30-year-old rusher to be in after being in high demand as recently as 2016. Murray still has serviceable skills as a pass catcher and a goal-line back, plus he's got tons of experience. But with 3.6 yards per carry in two of his past three seasons, Murray is unlikely to become a primary rusher for anyone. The best-case scenario is for Murray to land with a team that needs a third-down and goal-line guy. If that happens, he'll regain some value in Fantasy providing depth. But until then, he's probably no better than a late-round flier on the hunch that he lands a job -- any job -- before the start of the season. If it's September and Murray is still unsigned, he doesn't belong on a Fantasy roster
