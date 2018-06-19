2018 Outlook: Demarcus Robinson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Demarcus Robinson, WR, Chiefs
Demarcus Robinson will likely be the No. 3 receiver for the Chiefs this season behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, but Robinson has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Robinson had minimal production as a rookie in 2017 and didn't score a touchdown while never gaining more than 69 yards in a game. Chris Conley will likely be his biggest competition for targets behind Hill, Watkins, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt, and Robinson should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
