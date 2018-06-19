2018 Outlook: Demarcus Robinson

2018 fantasy player outlook for Demarcus Robinson, WR, Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson will likely be the No. 3 receiver for the Chiefs this season behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, but Robinson has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Robinson had minimal production as a rookie in 2017 and didn't score a touchdown while never gaining more than 69 yards in a game. Chris Conley will likely be his biggest competition for targets behind Hill, Watkins, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt, and Robinson should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...