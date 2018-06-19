2018 Outlook: Demaryius Thomas
2018 fantasy player outlook for Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos
Demaryius Thomas will hopefully experience a bounce-back year in 2018 now that Case Keenum is the quarterback for the Broncos. After struggling through two seasons without Peyton Manning, which included catching passes from Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler, Thomas should finally have a capable quarterback in Keenum, who just helped Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs finish as top-20 Fantasy receivers in Minnesota in 2017. Thomas' production in 2017 were his fewest targets (140), catches (83), yards (949) and tied for his fewest touchdowns (five) since 2011. Now, it's hard to expect Keenum alone to help Thomas return to his dominant form -- Thomas had at least 92 catches, 1,430 yards and 10 touchdowns from 2012-14 -- but he should improve on his performance from last year. He remains a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he's worth drafting in Round 4 in all formats.
