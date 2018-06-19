2018 Outlook: Demetrius Harris
2018 fantasy player outlook for Demetrius Harris, TE, Chiefs
Demetrius Harris will remain the No. 2 tight end for the Chiefs this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues as long as Travis Kelce is healthy. Harris has scored just one touchdown in each of the past three seasons, and even if Kelce were to suffer a serious injury, we would not recommend Harris as a strong replacement option unless it's a deep Fantasy league. Ignore Harris in all leagues on Draft Day.
