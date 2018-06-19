2018 Outlook: Deon Cain
2018 fantasy player outlook for Deon Cain, WR, Colts
Rookie Deon Cain will work this summer to land some playing time with the Colts. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder never had more than 734 yards in a season at Clemson, but he offers a nice size/speed combination to an Indianapolis receiving corps thin on talent. His route running needs work, and he'll have to overcome an issue with drops (he has small hands), but if those two problems are solved, he should work his way into a No. 3 role. It's a big if, which is why no one is excited to draft him for 2018 Fantasy play. Fantasy owners taking a long-term approach will check out Cain with a late pick in dynasty/keeper leagues and in rookie-only drafts.
