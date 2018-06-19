2018 Outlook: Deonte Thompson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Deonte Thompson, WR, Cowboys
Deonte Thompson signed a one-year deal with Dallas this offseason, and he will compete for a role on the Cowboys with fellow receivers Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and rookie Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. Thompson is coming off a solid season in 2017 with Buffalo when he set career highs in catches (38), yards (555) and targets (69), and he matched his career high in touchdowns (two). We don't expect Thompson to have a prominent role in 2018 barring an injury, even with Dez Bryant no longer on the roster, but he's someone to monitor in deeper leagues as a potential add off waivers. He should not be drafted in most formats.
