2018 Outlook: Derek Carr

Derek Carr is hoping for a rebound season this year after he struggled in 2017. Carr was the No. 8 Fantasy quarterback in standard leagues in 2016, but he regressed last year to finish at No. 17. Part of the problem was a back issue that cost him a game in Week 5. Part of the problem was a lack of talent around him, including an inconsistent season from his offensive line and star receiver Amari Cooper. The Raiders made some big changes this offseason to help Carr, including new coach Jon Gruden and new weapons in Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant, who will replace the departed Michael Crabtree. The hope is Carr can return to his 2016 form, but Fantasy owners should take a wait and see approach. Carr will not be drafted in the majority of one-quarterback leagues, but he could end up as a bye-week replacement or streaming option. If things go well for Carr early in the season make sure to add him off waivers because he could easily turn into a weekly starter in most formats.