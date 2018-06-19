2018 Outlook: Derek Carrier

2018 fantasy player outlook for Derek Carrier, TE, Raiders

Derek Carrier signed with the Raiders this offseason, and will likely be the No. 2 tight end at best in Oakland behind Jared Cook. Carrier is more of a blocking tight end than a receiving threat, and he has just 10 catches for 81 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets over the past two seasons. He also has just one career touchdown. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

