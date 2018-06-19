2018 Outlook: Derek Watt

2018 fantasy player outlook for Derek Watt, RB, Chargers

Derek Watt will remain the starting fullback for the Chargers this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. In two seasons, Watt has just 14 total touches and has failed to score an offensive touchdown. Ignore him on Draft Day in all formats.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...